Trial continues Wednesday in custody battle over Heather Mack's daughter

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The custody battle continues over Heather Mack's daughter.

Mack is the Oak Park woman who spent seven years in an Indonesian prison for her role in her mother's murder. She's now in an Illinois prison.

While behind bars Mack gave birth to her daughter, Stella.

Four people are seeking custody including Stella's grandmother, Kia Walker.

Walker will continue testifying today when the case picks back up at one this afternoon on zoom. 

First published on September 21, 2022 / 8:14 AM

