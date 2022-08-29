Current round of rebates for Illinois electric vehicle purchases to end Sept. 30, new round starts Nov. 1

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The State of Illinois will be opening a second round of rebates for those who buy electric vehicles, beginning in November.

Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim on Monday announced the next round of funding for rebates will begin Tuesday, Nov. 1, and will run until Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Electric vehicle buyers can still get a rebate under the current round of funding, which will close Sept. 30.

The rebate involves up to $4,000 cash back for the purchase of an all-electric vehicle, or $1,500 for the purchase of an all-electric motorcycle.

The application for the Illinois EV Rebate Program can be found here. Applications for the first round must be postmarked on or before Sept. 30, and must be made within 90 days of a vehicle purchase date.

"Here in Illinois, we are leading the electric vehicle revolution," Gov. JB Pritzker said in a news release. "And thanks to our EV Rebate Program, we are making electric vehicle adoption accessible and cost-effective—putting us on the path to getting 1 million EVs on the road by 2030. I strongly encourage all eligible residents to apply for the Illinois EPA's next round of funding. This is how we build a more sustainable state, nation, and world—together."

To be eligible for the rebate, a vehicle must be powered and refueled only by electricity, plugged in to charge, and licensed to drive on public roadways. Electric mopeds, electric off-highway vehicles, hybrid vehicles, or extended-range electric vehicles that also have gasoline engines are not eligible.

The following criteria also apply:

The purchaser must live in Illinois when the vehicle is purchased and when the rebate is issued.

The vehicle must be bought from a dealer licensed by the Illinois Secretary of State.

Rented or leased vehicles do not qualify.

The vehicle can't have been the subject of a previous rebate.

The rebate amount can't be more than the purchase price of the vehicle.

The purchaser must keep of the vehicle for at least a full year immediately after the buying date.

The purchaser must apply for the rebate within 90 days after the buying date.

Those applying for the rebate must provide documentation – including a copy of purchase invoice, proof of purchase, vehicle registration, and IRS W-9 or W-8 forms.

The Illinois cash back program is in addition to some federal offers.

Questions abut the rebate program may be submitted to EPA.EV@Illinois.gov.