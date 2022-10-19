Watch CBS News
Local News

Curie High School wins "World's Best School" award for work to improve student wellness

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big congratulations to Curie High School in the Archer Heights neighborhood.

It's the only school in the U.S. to ever win the "World's Best School" in an international competition for supporting healthy student lives.

Curie got the award for its innovative use of a behavioral health team, as well as its arts curriculum, to improve students' lives.

Students celebrated Wednesday morning with a dance and music performance.

As part of the award, the school is getting a $50,000 grant from the nonprofit T4, based in England, to help teachers further improve education at Curie.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 19, 2022 / 9:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.