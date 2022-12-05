Car slams into Culver's in Morton Grove; family of four injured

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A car slammed into a Culver's restaurant in Morton Grove late Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m., CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported the car went 90 degrees off the route on westbound Dempster Street and slammed into the Culver's, located at 7310 W. Dempster St.

The car went across the parkway and the drive-through lane and slammed into the seating area. It hit the window bay – on the other side of which a family of four was sitting.

The members of the family were all taken to an area hospital and treated for minor injuries.

It was not clear what happened to the driver – whether a malfunction, a medical issue, or operator error.

By 5 p.m., the car had been moved and towed away. But the scene remained a mess. Culver's was closed for business so they could get the scene cleaned up and the hole where the car plowed in plugged up.