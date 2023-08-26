Watch CBS News
Local News

Cultivate Festival, celebrating culture surrounding cannabis, last through Sunday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Cultivate Cannabis Festival happening this weekend
Cultivate Cannabis Festival happening this weekend 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago's Cultivate Festival is happening this weekend.

The three-day event focuses on cannabis and the culture surrounding it.

It's happening at The Nursey, located in the 1800 block of West Lake Street.

The event will feature live music from punk and rock to hip-hop and reggae.

The diverse festival continues Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 26, 2023 / 10:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.