Cultivate Festival, celebrating culture surrounding cannabis, last through Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago's Cultivate Festival is happening this weekend.
The three-day event focuses on cannabis and the culture surrounding it.
It's happening at The Nursey, located in the 1800 block of West Lake Street.
The event will feature live music from punk and rock to hip-hop and reggae.
The diverse festival continues Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
