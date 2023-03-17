Cubs, White Sox tie in split-squad Spring Training action

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) -- The Cubs visited the White Sox in some split-squad Cactus League action Friday.

At the top of the fourth, the Cubs were up 2-1, when Edwin Rios hit his third solo shot of the spring.

In the bottom of the fourth, Romy Gonzalez had his own solo shot to cut the Cubs' lead to one run.

The game ended in a 4-4 tie.

Also, published reports noted, Nancy Faust made an appearance playing the organ at Camelback Ranch.