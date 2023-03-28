Cubs, White Sox end in tie in Cactus League play

MESA, Ariz. (CBS) -- The Cubs and White Sox play each other the next two days in Spring Training.

On Monday, Jameson Taillon was solid for the Cubs – giving up two hits over five scoreless innings while striking out five.

Meanwhile, Ian Happ got the Cubs on the board with a single up the middle. The Cubs scored four in the bottom of the first alone.

In the bottom of the second, Dansby Swanson hit his second home run in as many days off the White Sox' Mike Clevinger – bringing the score to 5-0.

The White Sox got on the board in the sixth, and scored five runs in the ninth.

The game ended in a 6-6 tie.