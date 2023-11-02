Watch CBS News
Sports

Cubs and White Sox players named Comeback Players of the Year

By Marshall Harris

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Both of the 2023 Players Choice Comeback Players of the Year hail from Chicago.

In the American League, White Sox closer Liam Hendricks takes the honor after making a return from non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

And in the National League, Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger took the award after the best season since his 2019 MVP campaign. He hit a career-high .307 along with 26 homers.

Marshall Harris
marshallharris.jpg

Marshall Harris is the sports director at CBS2 Chicago.

First published on November 2, 2023 / 6:39 PM CDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.