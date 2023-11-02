Cubs and White Sox players named Comeback Players of the Year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Both of the 2023 Players Choice Comeback Players of the Year hail from Chicago.

In the American League, White Sox closer Liam Hendricks takes the honor after making a return from non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

And in the National League, Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger took the award after the best season since his 2019 MVP campaign. He hit a career-high .307 along with 26 homers.