Cubs top Oakland A's as Cactus League play starts to wind down

MESA, Ariz. (CBS) -- With just a week of Cactus League play left, David Ross' Cubs visited the Oakland A's on Wednesday.

The game was tied at 1 with two outs in the fifth, when the A's Seth Brown sliced one to shallow left field. Ben DeLuzio laid out for a diving catch to end the end the inning and save a run.

By the top of the eighth, it was 3-2 Cubs. Christopher Morel hit his fourth bomb of the spring to bring to 4-2 – which was the final score.

