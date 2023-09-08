Watch CBS News
Cubs to induct Shawon Dunston and Mark Grace into team's hall of fame

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Cubs will celebrate two fan favorites this weekend by enshrining them in the Cubs Hall of Fame.

Friday's game at Wrigley Field will be dedicated to former shortstop Shawon Dunston, who played with the Cubs for 12 seasons.

Saturday's game is in honor of former first baseman Mark Grace, who played for the team for 13 years.

Their plaques will be unveiled Sunday in the bleacher concourse.

Fans will also be able to visit a pop-up exhibit on Gallagher Way, featuring notable cubs items like the team's championship trophies, Ernie Banks' MVP award, and Fergie Jenkins' 1969 jersey.

September 8, 2023

