Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon looks to build on momentum of second half of last season

MESA, Ariz. (CBS) – Spring Training games start Friday with the Cubs hosting the White Sox.

Jameson Taillon is looking for more consistency following an uneven first year of his four-year, $68 million contract.

CBS 2 caught up with the Cubs starter after he rebounded from a rough first half last year and a 6.15 earned run average in his first 15 starts. He then posted a 3.70 ERA after the All-Star break.

"The first half was all sorts of things," he said. "It was losing my confidence a little bit. It was developing relationships with my teammates, my catchers, my coaches, all that. I felt like in the second half [of the season] I got more comfortable. I got on a bit of a rhythm and a roll and figured out what we were doing, what we were working on and it was starting to work."

Now, Taillon is hoping to carry on that momentum into 2024.

"So then I got to take that into the offseason and ride that," he said. "Last year, I didn't get to work with these coaches in the offseason. This year, I got that constant communication. I could send them videos. I was working out with our strength coaches all offseason. So yeah, took some time off to reset, then just right back to work to work on the things that kinda got me back on track."

Taillon said he's feeling much better at this point.

"You learn a lot about yourself when you struggle," he said. "And I was proud of the way I was still a good teammate and I could answer to it all. Deep down, [with] a new contract, I wanted to come out and impress and it just didn't start off that way. So glad we could at least get some traction in the second half. Yeah, coming in here this year, definitely way more comfortable."

While he's not setting any specific statistical expectations of himself, Taillon said he's looking to be consistent, stay healthy, and if, "I take care of everything I need to, the numbers will show up."