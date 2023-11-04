Cubs players Marcus Stroman, Cody Bellinger on market after options, opt-outs

Major League Baseball's free-agent market will not open for business until Monday. Between now and then, teams and players across the league will be making decisions on various kinds of contractual options.

CBS Sports will be chronicling the weekend's most notable option calls ahead of the official start of business.

Marcus Stroman, RHP, Chicago Cubs

Stroman exercised his opt-out with one year and $21 million remaining on his Cubs pact, Jon Heyman has reported. That means he's a free agent and thus available to all teams. Stroman, 32, is coming off a 2023 season in which he pitched to a 3.95 ERA/113 ERA+ with a K/BB ratio of 2.29 in 136 2/3 innings -- an innings total compromised by a hip injury that cost him almost six weeks. This past year, Stroman was named an All-Star for the second time in his career.

Cody Bellinger, OF, Chicago Cubs

In what was a mere formality, Bellinger declined his half of a $25 million option, the team announced. He will receive a $5 million buyout and become a free agent. Bellinger, who is still only 28, authored a .307/.356/.525 batting line in 2023, and is poised to sign a nine-figure contract this offseason.