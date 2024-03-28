See the full Cubs schedule for the 2024 MLB season

Opening Day is here; how do the Cubs look for 2024?

Opening Day is here; how do the Cubs look for 2024?

Opening Day is here; how do the Cubs look for 2024?

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Cubs will start the 2024 season on Thursday against the World Series champion Texas Rangers.

The MLB has released the full schedule for the team in the regular season, along with some of the big promotions they have for fans at Wrigley Field in 2024.

You can see their full regular season schedule below:

Cubs Special Promotional Days

The North Siders announced several promotional events for the upcoming season, including more than 50 promotional items, four ballpark celebrations and events, nearly 30 special ticket offers, and more.

On select dates, the first 10,000 fans to enter Wrigley Field can receive one-of-a-kind player bobbleheads including Christopher Morel (June 1), Adbert Alzolay (June 22), Justine Steele (July 6), and Ian Happ (Aug. 1).

On select Fridays from May through August, Cubs fans can get their hands on six new #BudFridays mesh tanks that feature classic Cubs logos from 1911 to 1989. The first 5,500 fans age 21 and older who enter through the Budweiser Bleacher Gate on designated gamedays are eligible to receive the mesh tanks.

Kids Sundays are back for the first Sunday of every month starting in May with new Clark the Cubs plushies being given out to the first 5,500 fans to enter the ballpark. The cuddly giveaways will feature Clark the Cub in different jerseys.

Giveaway Days

Cubs Magnet Schedule – Cubs Home Opener, Monday, April 1 vs. Colorado (up to the first 30,000 fans)

– Cubs Home Opener, Monday, April 1 vs. Colorado (up to the first 30,000 fans) Pat Hughes Sweater-Shirt – Saturday, April 6 vs. L.A. Dodgers (up to the first 10,000 fans)

– Saturday, April 6 vs. L.A. Dodgers (up to the first 10,000 fans) Wrigley Field Fleece Blanket – Saturday, April 20 vs. Miami (up to first 10,000 fans)

– Saturday, April 20 vs. Miami (up to first 10,000 fans) Cubs Power Bank – Saturday, May 4 vs. Milwaukee (first 10,000 fans)

– Saturday, May 4 vs. Milwaukee (first 10,000 fans) Clark the Cubs Plushie – Sunday, May 5 vs. Milwaukee (first 5,500 kids or guardians)

– Sunday, May 5 vs. Milwaukee (first 5,500 kids or guardians) #BudFridays Mesh Tanks – Friday, May 31 vs. Cincinnati (first 5,500 fans age 21 and up)

– Friday, May 31 vs. Cincinnati (first 5,500 fans age 21 and up) Christopher Morel Bobblehead – Saturday, June 1 vs. Cincinnati (first 10,000 fans)

– Saturday, June 1 vs. Cincinnati (first 10,000 fans) Clark the Cubs Plushie – Sunday, June 2 vs. Cincinnati (first 5,500 kids or guardians)

– Sunday, June 2 vs. Cincinnati (first 5,500 kids or guardians) #BudFridays Mesh Tanks – Friday, June 14 vs. St. Louis (first 5,500 fans age 21 and up)

– Friday, June 14 vs. St. Louis (first 5,500 fans age 21 and up) #BudFridays Mesh Tanks – Friday, June 21 vs. N.Y. Mets (first 5,500 fans age 21 and up)

– Friday, June 21 vs. N.Y. Mets (first 5,500 fans age 21 and up) Adbert Alzolay Bobblehead – Saturday, June 22 vs. N.Y. Mets (first 10,000 fans)

– Saturday, June 22 vs. N.Y. Mets (first 10,000 fans) Commemorative Ryne Sandberg Statue Bobblehead – Sunday, June 23 vs. N.Y. Mets (up to first 10,000 fans)

– Sunday, June 23 vs. N.Y. Mets (up to first 10,000 fans) Red, White & Cubbie Blue Hawaiian Shirt – Thursday, July 4 vs. Philadelphia (first 10,000 fans 21 years and up)

– Thursday, July 4 vs. Philadelphia (first 10,000 fans 21 years and up) Cubs Beach Tote – Friday, July 5 vs. L.A. Angels (first 10,000 fans)

– Friday, July 5 vs. L.A. Angels (first 10,000 fans) Justin Steele Bobblehead – Saturday, July 6 vs. L.A. Angels (first 10,000 fans)

– Saturday, July 6 vs. L.A. Angels (first 10,000 fans) Clark the Cub Plushie – Sunday, July 7 vs. L.A. Angels (up to first 5,500 kids or guardians)

– Sunday, July 7 vs. L.A. Angels (up to first 5,500 kids or guardians) #BudFridays Mesh Tanks – Friday, July 19 vs. Arizona (first 5,500 fans age 21 and up)

– Friday, July 19 vs. Arizona (first 5,500 fans age 21 and up) Ian Happ Bobblehead – Thursday, Aug. 1 vs. St. Louis (first 10,000 fans)

– Thursday, Aug. 1 vs. St. Louis (first 10,000 fans) #BudFridays Mesh Tanks – Friday, Aug. 2 vs. St. Louis (first 5,500 fans age 21 and up)

– Friday, Aug. 2 vs. St. Louis (first 5,500 fans age 21 and up) Clark the Cub Plushie – Sunday, Aug. 4 vs. St. Louis (first 5,500 kids or guardians)

– Sunday, Aug. 4 vs. St. Louis (first 5,500 kids or guardians) #BudFridays Mesh Tanks – Friday, Aug. 16 vs. Toronto (first 5,500 fans age 21 and up)

– Friday, Aug. 16 vs. Toronto (first 5,500 fans age 21 and up) Clark the Cub Plushie – Sunday, Sept. 8 vs. N.Y. Yankees (first 5,500 kids or guardians)

– Sunday, Sept. 8 vs. N.Y. Yankees (first 5,500 kids or guardians) Cody Bellinger Bobblehead – Saturday, Sept. 21 vs. Washington (Up to first 10,000 fans)

Ball Park Celebrations

AAPI Heritage Celebration on Sunday, May 19 vs. Pittsburgh

on Sunday, May 19 vs. Pittsburgh Pride Celebration on Monday, June 17 vs. San Francisco

on Monday, June 17 vs. San Francisco Harry Potter Day on Sunday, Aug. 18 vs. Toronto

on Sunday, Aug. 18 vs. Toronto Chicago Cubs Hall of Fame Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 8 vs. N.Y. Yankees

on Sunday, Sept. 8 vs. N.Y. Yankees Hispanic and Latino Heritage Celebration on Monday, Sept. 16 vs. Oakland

on Monday, Sept. 16 vs. Oakland HBCU Day on Saturday, Sept. 21 vs. Washington