Cubs reliever Codi Heuer undergoes surgery, is expected to be out for all of delayed season

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Tough news has come down for Cubs reliever Codi Heuer, who posted a picture on his Instagram account of himself in a hospital bed with his arm wrapped in a sling.

It followed what was believed to be Tommy John surgery.

Because of the ongoing MBL lockout, neither the injury nor the surgery happened under Cubs supervision - and Heuer is not allowed to have any contact with the team.

Heuer was traded last season from the White Sox as part of the Craig Kimbrel deal. He is expected to be out for the season.

The season, of course, is still delayed. Negotiations continue as the owners are close to canceling a second week of games.