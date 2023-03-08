Cubs top Rangers in Cactus League meetup
SURPRISE, Ariz. (CBS) -- David Ross and the Cubs visited the Texas Rangers in Spring Training platy on Tuesday.
By the bottom of the seventh, top Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong was 0-2 at the plate. But he showed out strong on the field, making a great diving catch at the warning track.
Luis Torrens' first home run of the spring put the Cubs up 7-6. He would do it again at the top of the ninth.
The Cubs beat the Rangers 9-6.
