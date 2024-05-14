Chicago Cubs place reliever Adbert Alzolay on injured list with right forearm strain

Right-hander Adbert Alzolay, who opened the season as the Chicago Cubs' closer, was placed on the 15-day injured list on Monday with a right forearm strain.

Right-hander José Cuas was recalled from Triple-A Iowa.

Alzolay is 1-4 with a 4.67 ERA and has four saves in nine opportunities. Héctor Neris, who has six saves in seven chances, has moved into the closer's role though Alzolay earned the save in the Cubs' 5-4 win in 10 innings at Pittsburgh on Sunday. Neris was the winning pitcher.

Alzolay becomes the eighth current Cubs player on the injured list.

Cuas was recalled from the minors on Saturday when Yency Almonte was placed on the IL with a right shoulder strain. Cuas was then sent back to Iowa one day later when Kyle Hendricks was activated from the injured list.

