Cubs look for momentum off win over Rays, Hendricks set to make second start of season

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Cubs were going for back-to-back wins against the Tampa Bay Rays, a seemingly great way to start building some much-needed momentum.

CBS 2's Jori Parys was at Wrigley Field where pitcher Kyle Hendricks is tasked with following up a pretty amazing pitching performance.

The Cubs were looking to ride the momentum of Marcus Stroman's one-hit shutout performance into Game 2 of their series with the Rays. The team is relishing an opportunity to take a series against the best team in baseball with Hendricks making his second start of the season.

"That's the fun part of this game, see how you stack up against the best teams. They obviously got off to a great start," said outfielder Ian Happ. "What Stroman was about to do with that lineup was pretty impressive. It's our job today as an offense to go put up some runs and make it a little easier on our pitchers."

Manager David Ross said of Hendricks, "In his last start, I thought, outside of the first inning and getting some soft contact there, I thought he looked really sharp out there right up until the end when he ran out of gas. I think today has a lot less emotions in it for him. I think we'll get a better sense of where he's at."

In his first start of the season off the injury list, Hendricks went 4.1 innings and allowed six hits and five runs against the New York Mets.

He'll go up against Rays ace Shane McLanahan, who was off to an 8-0 start.