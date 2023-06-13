Cubs celebrating Pride Night at Wrigley Field against the Pirates

Cubs celebrating Pride Night at Wrigley Field against the Pirates

Cubs celebrating Pride Night at Wrigley Field against the Pirates

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Cubs are celebrating Pride Night on Tuesday when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field.

As part of the festivities, a special ticket offer comes with special edition hats featuring a rainbow-colored pennant bearing the Cubs' "C" logo.

A previous promotion featuring black jerseys with rainbow pinstripes already has sold out.

A portion of proceeds from each ticket will be donated to Cubs Charities to support LGBTQ+ community organizations.

The Pride celebration also will include a pregame performance by the Chicago Gay Men's Chorus at Gallagher Way. They will also sing the national anthem. The 7th inning stretch will be performed by chef Art Smith.

TikTok stars Adam Motz and Tee Lam of "2 Dads 2 Twins" will throw out the first pitch.

The LGBT Chamber of Commerce of Illinois will host a Pride Market featuring LGBTQ+ businesses on Gallagher Way.

All fans can also get free face painting.

A pregame ceremony will honor the late Glenn Burke, who was the first openly gay MLB player.

The game starts at 7:05 p.m.