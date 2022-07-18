Cubs pick pitcher Cade Horton, White Sox pick pitcher Noah Schultz from Aurora in MLB Draft

LOS ANGELES (CBS/AP) -- The MLB Draft started Sunday.

The Cubs had the seventh pick, selecting right-handed pitcher Cade Horton out of Oklahoma.

The 20-year-old racked up freshman All-American honors last season, with an ERA of 261 and 49 strikeouts.

Meanwhile, with the 26th overall pick, the White Sox went with a local left-handed pitcher.

Noah Schultz is from Aurora, and went to Oswego East High School.

"I don't want to say I didn't believe it, btu I didn't ever picture myself being in this situation – and now that I'm here, it's truly a showing of all of my hard work and everything paying off," Schultz said. It's something that I never could have imagined. It's a dream."

The first 80 picks were scheduled for Sunday, when the draft was held outdoors for the first time at LA Live, its second year taking place in conjunction with the All-Star Game. The draft resumed with the start of the third round on Monday and 616 players in all are to be selected.