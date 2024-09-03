Chicago Cubs benefit from Pete Crow-Armstrong's clutch hitting during key stretch

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While dealing with injuries might not be ideal for the Chicago Cubs during a key stretch of the September playoff race, Pete Crow-Armstrong has stepped up his game at the perfect time.

Crow-Armstrong has been hitting over .400 over the last seven games for the Cubs, crossing the plate 10 times and using his blazing speed to set up scoring opportunities.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell has been pleased to see the consistency from the 22-year-old, which he knew was only a matter of time.

"He has shown us ... that he's really good at some things and his preparation and his routines ...and you combine that with talent and that's gonna lead to success," Counsell said. "Everybody wants it yesterday, you know? We want success yesterday. Just when was kind of the question and hopefully this has been a little bit of a breakthrough."

Other news and notes

Despite Monday night's 5-3 loss to Pittsburgh that dropped the Cubs to 3.5 games back in the Wild Card standings, pitcher Justin Steele was scratched from his start with left elbow soreness. Steele said an MRI showed no structural damage and he expects to pitch again this season.

Kyle Hendricks will replace him on the mound Tuesday night.