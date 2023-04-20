Cubs one of hottest teams in baseball with Dodgers coming to town

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Cubs are one of the hottest teams in baseball. They're back home after an impressive 5-1 road trip.

The Cubs are back at Wrigley Field on the heels of a fourth-straight series win, and their 10th win in their last 13 contests.

Now they're welcoming in the Los Angeles Dodgers for a four-game series, but it will be Javier Assad on the mound instead of Jameson Taillon, who is on the 10-day injury list with a groin strain.

The Cubs come in leading the league in both run differential and starting rotation ERA.

Outfielder Cody Bellinger has a chance to get another series win against his former team in a span of 10 days. He said he's having a blast, and with a resurgence, hitting .378 over his last nine games.

"I'm glad to be in this locker room and have the opportunity to go out and help this team win every single day, is about all you can ask for," Bellinger said. "I'm loving it. I really am. I think center field is a really cool spot here in Wrigley Field. It's super unique."

He added the fans have show him "nothing but love" and that he's had a fun start to the season with them.