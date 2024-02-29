Cubs lose to Rockies in Cactus League action

MESA, Ariz. (CBS) -- Craig Counsell's Cubs hosted the Colorado Rockies in Cactus League action on Thursday.

Colorado was up 5-0 in the third, when Nico Hoerner ripped a shot back up the middle – driving in two runs.

The Cubs would eventually erase the five-run deficit.

By the ninth, it was 10-9 Rockies, with two outs and the tying run on second for David Bote. Bote had homered earlier, but in the ninth inning, he lined out to end the game.

The Rockies won 10-9.