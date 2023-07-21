Cubs lose to Cardinals in what might be Marcus Stroman's final home start

CHICAGO (AP) — Jordan Walker and Paul DeJong each hit a two-run homer, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 7-2 on Thursday night for their sixth straight victory.

Nolan Arenado drove in two runs and Steven Matz pitched five effective innings as St. Louis won for the the ninth time in 11 games overall. Paul Goldschmidt had two hits and scored two runs.

Marcus Stroman (10-7) pitched just 3 2/3 innings in possibly his final home start for the Cubs. The right-hander was charged with five runs — four earned — and seven hits. He struck out four and walked four.

Chicago (45-51) dropped to 7-9 in July, and Stroman could be one of the top pitchers on the market ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline. He is slated to face the crosstown White Sox on Wednesday.

Matz (1-7) allowed one run and three hits in his first win since Sept. 17 against Cincinnati.

St. Louis jumped in front on Willson Contreras' RBI double in the first against his former team.

The Cardinals added four more in the fourth. Walker hit his ninth homer after a Tyler O'Neill double. Arenado added a two-run double.

DeJong made it 7-1 when he connected in the fifth against Michael Rucker. DeJong's 13th homer went into the basket in right-center.

Yan Gomes had three hits for Chicago, including two triples. The veteran catcher entered with eight career triples in 12 seasons in the majors.