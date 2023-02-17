Cubs pitcher Justin Steele looks to continue quality play in Spring Training

MESA, Ariz. (CBS) – Justin Steele's great starting pitching was one of the reasons the Cubs surged post All-Star break last year.

With his offseason home in Arizona, he's able to train there year-round. CBS 2 Sports Director Marshall Harris spoke with the young lefty about what's next in his development.

"I've been excited all offseason," Steele said. "I've been here, waiting on everybody to get here. It's just nice to have everybody here."

With the way Steele finished his second season in the majors, why wouldn't he want to get an early start on his third season as a big league starter? The 27-year-old led the Cubs in strikeouts last year, while only giving up nine total earned runs over his final 10 starts.

"I think that's anybody you get a little bit of success and you want to continue and build off of it," Steele said. "So I would say it definitely has. It makes me want to repeat it, show that I can do it again and just keep going off of it."

Cubs manager David Ross said, "He had a really nice season last year. I think he grew a lot, learned a lot about himself and having that success, honing that in and being consistent with that."

As good as Steele was in 2022, the lefty is adamant there's plenty of room for improvement as shown by his tangible goals for the season ahead. He's aiming for new personal highs.

"Something I want to do is have 34 starts, 180-plus innings," he said. "You know if I do that, I think I can put myself and the team in a pretty good spot."

One of the ways Steele is looking to improve is by building on his relationship with catcher Yan Gomes and new catcher Tucker Barnhart. He's even played golf a few times with Barnhardt, admitting the catcher go the best of him.

Steele is hoping both can get the best of him when he's on the mound.