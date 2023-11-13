Craig Counsell eager to take on challenge of getting Cubs back to playoffs

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- For years, Cubs fans haven't liked Craig Counsell very much, but he became an instant fan favorite after the Cubs lured their new manager away from the division-rival Brewers last week.

The Cubs formally introduced Counsell as their new manager on Monday, a week after signing him to a deal reportedly worth $40 million over the next five years – the highest salary ever for a major league manager – and firing previous manager David Ross.

Counsell, 53, acknowledged being the highest paid manager in the league brings extra pressure to succeed with the Cubs, who fell short of the playoffs after a late-season collapse in 2023. The Cubs lost five of their last six games – including two of three against the Brewers – to land one game shy of the last NL wild card spot.

"There's pressure in this job. There should be," Counsell said. "There's a financial component to this, obviously. ... My job is to win baseball games, no matter what."

Counsell just led the Brewers to the playoffs in five of the past six seasons, including three National League Central titles. His 707-625 record over nine years in Milwaukee gives him the franchise record for wins and games managed.

On Monday, Counsell said he was ready for a new challenge and couldn't pass up the opportunity to manage the Cubs.

"I just thought that a new challenge was where I had to push myself," Counsell said.

Part of that challenge will be having more postseason success with the Cubs than he did with the Brewers. Despite a .531 winning percentage in the regular season in nine years in Milwaukee, the Brewers lost five of six playoff series, and nine of their last 10 postseason games, with a .368 winning percentage in five postseason appearances.

Counsell said he looks forward to the challenge of not only getting the Cubs back to the playoffs, but the World Series. The Cubs haven't reached the postseason since 2020.

"You walk into the energy, you walk into a place that you already know it demands your best, and that feeling is just a feeling that I need to have, and I love to have, and I love that to be a part of my daily life. And so that that feeling exists right now is really, really special for me," he said.