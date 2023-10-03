Jed Hoyer says Cubs season was disappointing, pleased with David Ross as manager

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Cubs season ended in disappointing fashion after a 6-14 stretch to finish September cost them a spot in the playoffs.

In a year of ups and downs, they came up two wins short of a wild card spot.

Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said this season was not a success after missing the playoffs.

Hoyer also said manager David Ross will be back.

"I was very pleased with Rossy this year," Hoyer said. "The things I mentioned before, coming from being 10 [games] under and maintaining, not only just the competitiveness but also never having the team focus on individual stuff. It was always about the team. We never lost that. Now, creating that type of culture is incredibly difficult, and he does a fantastic job of that. I know the manager in a big market is always going to get criticism. That's part of the job."

Hoyer added he knows Ross will spend the offseason thinking about how to improve and that "it is a very important year, next year, for him and for all of us."