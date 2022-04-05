Cubs holding fan raffle Tuesday at Gallagher Way

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some lucky Cubs fans will get the chance to win a $1 million, or test their batting skills at Wrigley Field.

You have to be at Gallagher Way until 10 a.m. to get a raffle ticket and 50 fans will be randomly selected for the "Play For Opening Day" batting practice event.

You can also enter from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Other prizes include a 15-person suite for Opening Day and one free beer at every Cubs home game during the regular season.