With six games left, Cubs focus on road ahead toward possible playoff appearance

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If the season ended today, the Cubs would be in the playoffs as the National League's final wildcard team.

But there are six games left – three in Atlanta starting Tuesday, followed by three more in Milwaukee.

The Cubs are in the driver's seat for a playoff spot, with their eyes focused on the road ahead.

"I couldn't even tell you one score of any game. I'm just worried about us winning our game. You know, because we're in a position where if we're able to take care of our own business, I think we're in a really good spot," said Cubs pitcher Jordan Wicks, "and so, you know, that's how we look at it as a team, and that's how we're going to continue to look at it is just focusing on us and taking care of our own business."

As of Monday afternoon, the Arizona Diamondbacks had an identical record to the Cubs, at 82-74. But just like the Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds, the Diamondbacks hod the tiebreaker over the Cubs – remaining the second wildcard.

The Marlins are just one game back from both teams, while the Reds are 2.5 out.