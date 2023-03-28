Cubs fans get some batting practice at Wrigley Field, chance to win $1 million

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three days before the Cubs get back home for opening day Thursday, there was something of a soft launch at Wrigley Field.

On Monday, 50 lucky Cubs fans got a chance to take a little batting practice at home plate as part of the second Play for Opening day Event.

Each of the fans got three pitches to hit targets and earn prizes. Anyone who hit a beer case sitting in the outfield bleachers was to win $1 million.

But all the participants were winners – with all 50 getting tickets to opening day.

"This is probably our second favorite day of the year after opening day, and so we said, you know, if this was so much fun, maybe it'll be an annual tradition at Wrigley Field – and we brought it back this year," said Cubs senior vice president of ticketing Cale Vennum. "It's a little bit chilly out here today – we're hoping it's warmer on opening day – and you still had hundreds of people out in Gallagher Way just for the chance to come into Wrigley Field and take some swings – so I think it's the dedication that our fans show."

Everyone is hoping for the same energy on opening day Thursday. They take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley at 1:20 p.m.