Cubs fall short to Brewers in Cactus League play as Opening Day nears

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CBS) -- The Cubs are rolling towards their opener next Thursday at Wrigley Field against the team they took on in Cactus League playing on Friday – the Milwaukee Brewers.

In the fifth, the Brewers' Pedro Severino hits a two-run blast to left center, which ended up being snagged by a fan in a straw hat.

Later, it was the Cubs Alexander Casario knocking one over the fence, and the straw hat guy got it again.

It's not clear if the fan shared either with the kids who were by him.

The Cubs lost, 5-3.