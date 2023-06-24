Cubs enjoy London before taking on Cardinals there this weekend

LONDON (CBS) -- The Cubs are in London for the weekend, preparing to play a pair of games against the St. Louis Cardinals.

It's a short trip – the Cubs just flew out Wednesday afternoon from Pittsburgh. But Manager David Ross does want his guys to soak in the trip – for just the second-ever MLB series in Europe.

"Enjoy yourself. Like, we don't get this opportunity a whole lot. It's a great venue. It's a unique opportunity to come over here. I've never been over here; a lot of the players, their families. It's time to enjoy this," Ross said. "I think this is a unique experience. We're going to lay it all out there when it comes between the lines, and have fun, and enjoy this amazing trip."

"It's a really special. Last year, we had the Field of Dreams game. I didn't pitch in it, but just to be a part of it is really special – and actually pitching one of these games, it's really special to me. I'm really glad to be a part of it," said Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele. "As far as the game itself, for me, I'm just going to treat it as another game, and obviously, the fans, and you know, everybody that's here brings energy and stuff – so I'm really looking forward to it."

The lads are loving London! 💂‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/csjmexjF7q — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 23, 2023

The Cubs take on the Cardinals Saturday at 12:10 p.m. Central time at London Stadium at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. The game Sunday starts at 9:10 a.m. Central time. Note that time in London is six hours ahead of time in Chicago.