Cubs end up getting pounded by Guardians in split-squad Cactus League game
MESA, Ariz. (CBS) -- In Cactus League action Monday, the Cubs hosted the Cleveland Guardians in a split-squad game.
Cleveland was up 2-1 in the third, but the Cubs turned the tides – at least for a while.
Ian Happ got a go-ahead two-run double, making the score 3-2.
But the Cubs' luck more or less ran out after that. They lost to The Guardians 3-2.
