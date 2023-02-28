Watch CBS News
Sports

Cubs end up getting pounded by Guardians in split-squad Cactus League game

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

MESA, Ariz. (CBS) -- In Cactus League action Monday, the Cubs hosted the Cleveland Guardians in a split-squad game.

Cleveland was up 2-1 in the third, but the Cubs turned the tides – at least for a while.

Ian Happ got a go-ahead two-run double, making the score 3-2.

But the Cubs' luck more or less ran out after that. They lost to The Guardians 3-2.

First published on February 27, 2023 / 9:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.