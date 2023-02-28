Cubs end up getting pounded by Guardians in split-squad Cactus League game

MESA, Ariz. (CBS) -- In Cactus League action Monday, the Cubs hosted the Cleveland Guardians in a split-squad game.

Cleveland was up 2-1 in the third, but the Cubs turned the tides – at least for a while.

Ian Happ got a go-ahead two-run double, making the score 3-2.

But the Cubs' luck more or less ran out after that. They lost to The Guardians 3-2.