Cubs cruise to win over White Sox in both teams' first Cactus League game

MESA, Ariz. (CBS) -- While the temperature crashed and snow started falling in Chicago, fans in Arizona soaked up the sun Friday as the Cubs and White Sox met in the first Cactus League game for both teams.

In the first inning, Christopher Morel - fresh off a 26-home run season - hit the Cubs' first of the spring. The two-run shot also brought home Ian Happ.

Also in the first, Matthew Shaw with a shot to the corner off Jesse Chavez. The Cubs scored six altogether in the first alone.

The White Sox had just four hits in the game, including a solo homer by Tim Elko.

The Cubs cruised to an 8-1 victory.