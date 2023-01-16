On this Day of Service, Cubs Charities pitches in at the Greater Chicago Food Depository

On this Day of Service, Cubs Charities helps out at the Greater Chicago Food Bank

On this Day of Service, Cubs Charities helps out at the Greater Chicago Food Bank

On this Day of Service, Cubs Charities helps out at the Greater Chicago Food Bank

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Cubs Charities is joining in on the Day of Service at the Greater Chicago Food Depository with more than 100 volunteers packing boxes of food to be distributed throughout Chicago.

Cubs players Jeremiah Estrada and Keegan Thompson were just some of the Cubs crew helping out. The RBI All-stars have now participated in six service events at the Greater Chicago Food Depository and they've help to pack nearly 120,000 meals.

"I just think it's really important that our youth are here. And it's not just adults who are volunteering their time, and also that our youth are here with their families," said Alicia Gonzalez, executive director of Cubs Charities.

"It's just important for me because, of course, this day is just to give back and appreciate what I have, and having that appreciation and give it out to other people, those who are not in my situation. So it means a lot," said volunteer Luke Yolich.

Click on the links for Greater Chicago Food Depository and Chicago Cubs charities if you're interested in volunteering.

“Why should there be hunger and deprivation in any land, in any city, at any table?” — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.@Cubs players @Jeremiah13Estra and @kthompson_71 and #CubsRBI players honored #MLKDay with a day of service at the @FoodDepository. pic.twitter.com/W4iFnB8nxe — Cubs Charities (@CubsCharities) January 16, 2023