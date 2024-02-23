Top prospect Michael Busch to compete for Chicago Cubs roster spot at first base

MESA, Ariz. (CBS) – One of the new faces on the Chicago Cubs this spring is Michael Busch, one of the L.A. Dodgers' top prospects, who came over in a trade last month.

Busch, 26, hit 27 home runs in Triple A last season.

He's competing for playing time at first base on the Cubs big league roster, especially with Cody Bellinger still not re-signed.

Busch wasn't too worried about not having much experience at the position.

"Just staying present, trying not to get too caught up in that, because at the end of the day, every organization is out there trying to win," Busch said. "You only can win one game in a day. You just walk into the clubhouse, and you just focus on what you can do to better prepare yourself for the pitcher or in the field or whatever that means for each individual just trying to prepare for that game."