Cubs try to continue recent winning amid Chicago's poor air quality

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Cubs may have wanted all the smoke when it came to winning 12 of the last 15 games.

But as CBS 2's Matt Zahn reported, the quality of their play has been at the opposite end of the spectrum from the air quality due to a haze of wildfire smoke.

It was hazy and smoky at Wrigley Field, but with the breeze, it wasn't awful.

Cubs manager David Ross made batting practice optional if anyone wanted to limit their time outside, but it sounded like the team would play its scheduled 7:05 p.m. game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

"I think we're gonna get it in," Ross said of the game, adding the team had hourly check-ins with the league.

Outfielder Mike Tauchman added that with these conditions, the team just has to "do your best, you know? It's something that's not really in your control. Seems like almost every day there's something you got to deal with and it just comes with the gig. So get out there and focus on what you can control."

"Does it bother me?" second baseman Nico Hoerner asked in response to a reporter's question. "I hope not. I don't know."

The Cubs are also still dealing with a little bit of jet lag following the team's trip to London. As Ross put it, not everyone was suddenly back to normal after just one day off.