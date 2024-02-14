Chicago Cubs, White Sox start Spring Training with many new faces

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's baseball time again as Spring Training officially got underway on Wednesday.

Pitchers and catchers hit the field for the first day of Spring Training. Many of the position players were already out in Arizona as well.

It meant new possibilities and a plethora of new faces for both the Cubs and White Sox.

In Mesa, it was the first official day on the job for former Brewer-turned-Cubs manager Craig Counsell.

"There's no speech that changes the world right now," Counsell said. "That's a big misconception, I think, about sports. They make movies about it. You know, it's really about us connecting as a group. That's what our job is right now."

The Cubs have clear playoff expectations after finishing one game out of wild card spot, even though free agent Cody Bellinger remains unsigned.

"He's going through process," said outfielder Ian Happ. "He's earned that. He's earned the right to be a free agent and go through the entire process, so wherever he lands, it's going to be a good situation for him and we're all rooting for him because we like him as a person."

Fellow outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong expressed his "love" for Bellinger.

"That's my friend, like bottom line," he said. "He was only ever really good to me.

"If Cody comes back, that's great," Crow-Armstrong added. "It gives us a better chance to win."

For the White Sox, the expectations aren't as high after a change in the front office and massive roster turnover after a 101-loss season. It remains to be seen whether ace Dylan Cease will remain as the rebuild is on.

"A lot of that's out of my control," Cease said. "At the end of the day, wherever I have to go, I do just want to perform. It would be great to be here. Like I said, I have a lot of great relationships here."

Sox manager Pedro Grifol was back for his second season and is looking for better results with a roster full of new faces.

"I loving every minutes of it," Grifol said. "These guys are hungry. Everybody's got something to play for."

Grifol was adamant the team was ready to turn the page on last season's struggles, adding "I don't think anyone is talking about last year. In fact, I know nobody in that clubhouse is talking about last year."