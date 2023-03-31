Watch CBS News
CTU members file complaint against union leaders for unfair labor practice

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rank-and-file members of the Chicago Teachers Union have filed an unfair labor practice charge against their union leaders.

They say money from member dues was funneled into a Political Action Committee.

That PAC then contributed to the campaign of mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson.

If this money was from member dues, that would go against the CTU bylaws.

The complaint is asking the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board to audit the CTU for all money diverted to political campaigns.

