Critics take aim at CTU President Stacy Davis-Gates after revelation that her son attends private school
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The head of the Chicago Teachers Union is in hot water after reports revealed her son attends a private school.
In a letter to union members, CTU President Stacy Davis-Gates admitted her son attends a Catholic high school.
She said the lack of opportunities in neighborhood public schools forced her to choose a private one.
Gates said she is sending her son to the school so he can pursue his dream of playing soccer.
Critics note that Gates has a history of speaking out against private schools, school vouchers, and school choice programs.
