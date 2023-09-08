Watch CBS News
Critics take aim at CTU President Stacy Davis-Gates after revelation that her son attends private school

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The head of the Chicago Teachers Union is in hot water after reports revealed her son attends a private school.

In a letter to union members, CTU President Stacy Davis-Gates admitted her son attends a Catholic high school.

She said the lack of opportunities in neighborhood public schools forced her to choose a private one.

Gates said she is sending her son to the school so he can pursue his dream of playing soccer.

Critics note that Gates has a history of speaking out against private schools, school vouchers, and school choice programs.

First published on September 7, 2023 / 8:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

