CTU to submit signatures in effort to extend parental leave for CPS employees

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago educators are fighting to get the same parental leave that's offered to other Chicago city workers.

The Chicago Teachers Union says it will drop off thousands of signatures at City Hall at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a new parental leave policy in the fall.

CPS indicated it would be extended to its employees, but the district reversed the position in late December.

