CTA Yellow Line shut down due to medical emergency on tracks
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA Yellow Line has been suspended due to a medical emergency on the tracks.
The Chicago Transit Authority said the line, which connects the Howard Terminal in Rogers Park with Skokie, was completely shut down as of 7:30 p.m.
No. 97 Skokie and shuttle buses were advised as alternatives.
The nature of the medical emergency was not immediately confirmed.
CHECK: CTA Updates
