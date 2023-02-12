Watch CBS News
Local News

CTA Yellow Line shut down due to medical emergency on tracks

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA Yellow Line has been suspended due to a medical emergency on the tracks.

The Chicago Transit Authority said the line, which connects the Howard Terminal in Rogers Park with Skokie, was completely shut down as of 7:30 p.m.

No. 97 Skokie and shuttle buses were advised as alternatives.

The nature of the medical emergency was not immediately confirmed.

CHECK: CTA Updates

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 11, 2023 / 7:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.