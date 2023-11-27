CTA Yellow Line service still suspended after train crash that injured 38

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CTA service remains suspended on the Yellow Line, 11 days after a train hit a snow plow locomotive on the tracks in Rogers Park, injuring 38 people.

The CTA said it is working with the National Transportation Safety Board to determine a date for reopening the Yellow Line, but it remains unclear when that will be.

The Yellow Line, also known as the Skokie Swift, is the only CTA train line that does not serve downtown Chicago, running between Skokie and the border between Chicago and Evanston. The line serves approximately 1,500 people per day.

Shuttle buses have been running in place of Yellow Line trains at all stops since the crash. Commuters can also take the #97 Skokie bus route as an alternative.

The NTSB has said the crash might have been the result of a design problem that prevented the Yellow Line train from stopping before hitting a piece of snow clearing equipment on the same track. Officials said the train's braking system had a stopping distance of 1,780 feet, about 1,000 feet shorter than needed for the newer and heavier trains.

Investigators have not found any obvious errors on the part of the train's driver, who was slowing the train at the time of the crash. NTSB officials have stressed their findings so far are preliminary, and a final analysis will take months to complete.