CTA workers, riders calling for better conditions during protest Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Workers and riders are uniting to call on the CTA to take action, including hiring more people.

Activists from "Commuters Take Action" will protest outside of CTA headquarters at 8:30 a.m.

They're asking for CTA to ramp up staffing to help make service better and more punctual as ridership starts to creep towards pre-pandemic levels.

Then at noon, at least one alderman and some transit union leaders will share more about a petition they're calling all riders to sign, in a campaign to improve conditions.

And these concerns will then go in front of Chicago city Council's Transportation Committee.

They'll hold a specal meeting at 1 p.m.

The CTA released a press release early Wednesday morning, claiming that they recently made a change to their mid August schedule to reduce gaps between Red and Blue line trains..

In that same release, they did mention their intention to increase staffing to where it was before the pandemic and only then did they say they would increase service.