Chicago Transit Authority worker injured during altercation at Red Line station

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago Transit Authority employee was injured during an altercation with a male suspect at a Red Line station platform Saturday night.

Around 8 p.m., the 59-year-old CTA worker fell down the escalator and sustained a laceration to the right arm and a minor contusion to the head at the station in the 200 block of South State Street.

The suspect fled and was later arrested in the 0-100 block of North Dearborn.

Chicago police described the incident as an aggravated battery but did not specify what charges would be filed.