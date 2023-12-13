1 person shot near Chicago train station on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was shot at the CTA Blue Line stop on Western Avenue Wednesday morning.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the shooting took place just before 7 a.m. at 430 South Western Avenue.

Chicago Police are on scene of an incident at the Western Avenue stop on the CTA Blue Line. Trains are running, however, the stop is closed & they are bypassing the platform. More information as it becomes available at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/bZQo9EJ06J — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) December 13, 2023

CFD said one person was taken to Stroger Hospital.

Sources said the shooting took place inside a vestibule near the turn-style. Police have not confirmed the details on the incident.

CTA Blue Line trains are bypassing Western Avenue.