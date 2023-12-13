Watch CBS News
1 person shot near Chicago train station on West Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

Shooting investigation underway at Chicago train station on West Side
Shooting investigation underway at Chicago train station on West Side 01:10

CHICAGO (CBS)--  One person was shot at the CTA Blue Line stop on Western Avenue Wednesday morning. 

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the shooting took place just before 7 a.m. at 430 South Western Avenue.

CFD said one person was taken to Stroger Hospital. 

Sources said the shooting took place inside a vestibule near the turn-style. Police have not confirmed the details on the incident. 

CTA Blue Line trains are bypassing Western Avenue. 

First published on December 13, 2023 / 7:45 AM CST

