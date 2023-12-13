1 person shot near Chicago train station on West Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was shot at the CTA Blue Line stop on Western Avenue Wednesday morning.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, the shooting took place just before 7 a.m. at 430 South Western Avenue.
CFD said one person was taken to Stroger Hospital.
Sources said the shooting took place inside a vestibule near the turn-style. Police have not confirmed the details on the incident.
CTA Blue Line trains are bypassing Western Avenue.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.