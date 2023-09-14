CTA: Ridership back on track to pre-pandemic levels

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CTA leaders said more people in Chicago are taking public transportation.

According to new numbers released Thursday, bus and train ridership is getting back on track to pre-pandemic levels.

The CTA said there were more than 1 million rides on four days in late August and early September.

Thursday, September 7, was the highest, with 1,033,000 rides. That's the highest since 2020.

They said overall, ridership is higher than usual and students returning to class are helping the boost.

A new Racine Blue Line station is coming!

Riders can expect the updated station to meet modern accessibility guidelines.

Learn more about the Forest Park Branch Rebuild here: https://t.co/J987mn9UAt pic.twitter.com/YoAJpUcaZ3 — cta (@cta) September 11, 2023