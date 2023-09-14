Watch CBS News
CTA: Ridership back on track to pre-pandemic levels

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CTA leaders said more people in Chicago are taking public transportation.

According to new numbers released Thursday, bus and train ridership is getting back on track to pre-pandemic levels.

The CTA said there were more than 1 million rides on four days in late August and early September.

Thursday, September 7, was the highest, with 1,033,000 rides. That's the highest since 2020.

They said overall, ridership is higher than usual and students returning to class are helping the boost. 

September 14, 2023

