CTA Red, Purple lines partially shut down due to track fire on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- CTA Red and Purple trains were shut down Monday afternoon after a fire broke out on the tracks near the Addison stop.
The Chicago Transit Authority said the Red Line was suspended between Howard and Belmont – while the Purple Line toward the Loop was not running at all.
Shuttle buses have been made available.
Images from social media showed flames on the tracks and a plume of black smoke rising up. In one photo, a southbound train was passing right past the fire on the northbound side, just north of the Addison Street stop and near Wrigley Field.
The CTA called the fire "minor."
As seen in video from Chopper 2, the fire was out by 3:30 p.m. – but personnel remained on the tracks.
