Police release surveilence photos of CTA Red Line robbery suspect

By Elyssa Kaufman

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police have released surveillance photos of a suspect wanted in a robbery and robbery attempted on the CTA Red Line. 

According to police, the suspect attempted to rake sunglasses from a victim at the Red Line Roosevelt stop on May 23. 

Police said on June 23, the same suspect forcefully stole headphones from a victim on a Red Line train near the 1200 block of West Morse Avenue. 

Police believe the suspect is 25 to 30 years old. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 312-745-4706.

