CTA plans this summer to begin initial work to extend Red Line on South Side

Initial construction work to extend the CTA Red Line on the South Side will begin this summer or fall, the transit agency said Tuesday.

Workers will start relocating utilities and demolishing property along the route to make way for the 5.6 miles of additional track. The actual groundbreaking will happen in late 2025.

CTA graphic showing the proposed route of the Red Line Extension project, including four new stops. CTA

CTA has acquired properties located in the future track alignment. Demolition is expected to begin in late summer or fall.

The project will extend the Red Line from 95th Street to 130th Street, including four new station stops at 103rd Street, 111th Street, Michigan Avenue, and 130th Street.

CTA will also build a new rail yard and related rail facilities near 120th Street.

CTA also plans three public hearings on June 18, 25, and 26 to explain the project.

9th Ward (Ald. Anthony Beale): This ward includes future Red Line stations at 103rd Street and Michigan Avenue/115th Street

Date and time: Tuesday, June 18, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Pullman Community Center, 10355 S Woodlawn Ave.

21st Ward (Ald. Ronnie Mosley): This ward includes future Red Line stations at 103rd Street and 111th Street

Date and time: Tuesday, June 25, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: RLE Community Office, 401 W. 111th St.

10th Ward (Ald. Peter Chico): This ward includes the future Red Line station at 130th Street.

Date and time: Wednesday, June 26, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Chicago Public Library, Altgeld Gardens, 955 E 131st St.

Register in advance here: http://tiny.cc/RLE_Work.