CTA Red Line evacuated after train car part hits third rail

CHICAGO (CBS)-- CTA Red Line riders heard what sounded like an explosion on the tracks overnight.

Police said around 1:30 a.m., a part fell off a train and hit the third rain near State Street and Jackson Boulevard.

The train part sparked and caused a loud noise.

"We just heard a loud boom and everybody was like what was that?" A witness told CBS 2.

No injuries were reported, but passengers had to evacuate.

Trains are now running without issues.