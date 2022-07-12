Watch CBS News
Local News

CTA Red Line evacuated after train car part hits third rail

/ CBS Chicago

CTA Red Line evacuated after train car part hits third rail
CTA Red Line evacuated after train car part hits third rail 00:47

CHICAGO (CBS)-- CTA Red Line riders heard what sounded like an explosion on the tracks overnight. 

Police said around 1:30 a.m., a part fell off a train and hit the third rain near State Street and Jackson Boulevard. 

The train part sparked and caused a loud noise.

"We just heard a loud boom and everybody was like what was that?" A witness told CBS 2. 

No injuries were reported, but passengers had to evacuate. 

Trains are now running without issues. 

First published on July 12, 2022 / 5:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.