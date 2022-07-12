CTA Red Line evacuated after train car part hits third rail
CHICAGO (CBS)-- CTA Red Line riders heard what sounded like an explosion on the tracks overnight.
Police said around 1:30 a.m., a part fell off a train and hit the third rain near State Street and Jackson Boulevard.
The train part sparked and caused a loud noise.
"We just heard a loud boom and everybody was like what was that?" A witness told CBS 2.
No injuries were reported, but passengers had to evacuate.
Trains are now running without issues.
